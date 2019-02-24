NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist who died after a crash on Sunday night in North Las Vegas was identified by the Clark County coroner.
The coroner identified the rider as 50-year-old Jose Manuel Gonzalez of Las Vegas. As of Monday morning, Gonzalez's cause and manner death were still being investigated.
North Las Vegas police responded about 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 that roads near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street were closed to traffic.
A motorcyclist and a black, four-door sedan collided, sending the rider to the hospital, North Las Vegas police said. Gonzalez died at University Medical Center.
According to North Las Vegas police, Gonzalez was headed west on Lake Mead Boulevard and was approaching Belmont. The sedan, which was stopped in the center turn lane on Lake Mead, attempted to make a left turn into a small business plaza and that was when the collision occurred.
Roads in the area were expected to remain closed through the investigation.
Neither speed nor impairment were suspected, police said.
This was the second fatal crash for NLVPD for 2019.
Anyone with any additional information was urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
