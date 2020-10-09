LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that killed motorcyclist Friday evening in the northwest valley.
According to police, that crash happened on West Soaring Gulls Drive, between West Cheyenne and North Durango.
The motorcyclist was traveling West on Cheyenne and approached the intersection where a vehicle was turning left with a green light heading East on Cheyenne, police said.
The motorcycle continued the through the intersection, running a red light hitting the vehicle.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.
Impairment is not suspected for the driver who struck the motorcycle.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have investigated 76 fatal accidents in 2020.
Police said Friday's crash was the fourth major accident in the last two weeks involving motorcycles.
The Clark County Corner will release the identify of the motorcycle rider once next of kin has been notified .
