NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in North Las Vegas on Sept. 19.
According to the coroner, William Rasheem Rebelo, 26, died from multiple blunt force injuries and a motor-vehicle collision. Rebelo's cause of death was listed as an accident.
[RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Craig, North 5th Street]
North Las Vegas police responded to the crash at the intersection of Craig Road and North 5th Street at around 6:30 a.m. Public information officer Aaron Patty said the driver of a Ford pick-up truck was heading west on Craig Road and attempted to make a southbound turn.
Rebelo was heading east on Craig Road when he collided into the Ford pick-up truck, Patty said. Witnesses told police Rebelo and the truck driver may have been speeding.
Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
