LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in east Las Vegas Thursday morning, police said.
Las Vegas Metro police responded to the crash in the 300 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart at 11:55 a.m.
Captain Nick Farese said a Dodge Dart driven by 22-year-old Destinee Miles made a left turn on Nellis Boulevard without yielding to oncoming traffic.
The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Nellis Boulevard when he was struck by Miles which caused the motorcycle to overturn.
The man was transported to UMC Hospital where he later died, police said.
This is the 112th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction.
