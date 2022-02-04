LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Spring Valley Friday evening.
According to police, officers responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road around 8:25 p.m. Feb. 4.
A Black 2001 Volkswagen Passat was traveling northbound on south Rainbow Boulevard attempting a left-turn onto private property, police said. While the Passat was turning left, a motorcyclist riding a Black 2004 Suzuki 600 MC-Racer crossed its path, according police.
The Passat and motorcycle collided with each other and the driver proceeded to a private parking lot at the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant, police said. The driver left car and fled the scene on foot.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to University Medical center and later died.
The driver of the Passat was located by police and arrested for DUI resulting in death as well as hit and run charges.
The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the identity of the motorcyclist once next of kin have been notified.
Southbound Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has investigated 15 traffic-related fatalities in 2022.
"Driver should avoid the area." should probably begin with "Drivers",
