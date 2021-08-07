LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck on Friday night, police said.
Las Vegas police responded to the crash about 9:19 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Owens Avenue and Desert Flower Drive, near Mt. Hood Street.
Police said the man on the 1982 Suzuki GS 650L motorcycle was riding westbound on Owens in the inside lane. Police said 29-year-old Leonardo Carrasco "failed to maintain his lane" in his 2016 GMC Sierra and crossed the shared center turn lane, hitting the motorcyclist.
The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. Police said Carrasco failed field sobriety tests and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a DUI charge.
Carrasco is expected in court on Tuesday.
The motorcyclist's death was the 77th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
