LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada state police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on US-95 north of Rancho Drive.
Police tweeted just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday that all southbound lanes were being diverted to exit at Ann Road in the northwest valley.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash involving a motorcycle. US95 southbound at northern Rancho. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NVStatePolice #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 23, 2021
The closed the roadway for a few hours, but reopened about 7:30 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
