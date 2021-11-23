FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH

Nevada state police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 near US-95 and Rancho Drive.

 (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada state police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on US-95 north of Rancho Drive.

Police tweeted just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday that all southbound lanes were being diverted to exit at Ann Road in the northwest valley.

The closed the roadway for a few hours, but reopened about 7:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.