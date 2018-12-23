LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a motorcyclist was in critical condition after a three-vehicle accident in the northeast valley Saturday afternoon.
According to Metro Police, the crash was reported near the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard, just after 2:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the driver of a 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Edgar Pulido, was headed south on Nellis and had the green light.
The driver of a 1997 Toyota Rav4, identified by officers at 83-year-old Ba Hill, was headed east on Cheyenne and tried to turn on right onto Nellis on a red light, police said. A 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by Kenny Titus, 58, was headed north on Nellis and was in the left turn lane.
Pulido's motorcycle struck the left-rear side of Hill's Toyota and he was ejected from his bike, police said. Pulido partially hit the left-side of the Dodge and he fell into the roadway before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes on Nellis.
Medical personnel said Pulido sustained critical injuries and was taken to University Medical Center Trauma. Pulido was still in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to Metro.
Hill and Titus stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said. Neither of them showed signs of impairment.
The collision remains under investigation by Metro's Collision Investigation Section.
