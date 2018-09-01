LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a critical crash that happened in the west valley Friday night.
According to Lt. Jason Johansson with Metro, a motorcyclist slowed down for a vehicle that was exiting a "private drive" at 11:40 p.m. near South Fort Apache and West Warm Springs roads.
A sedan that was behind the motorcyclist failed to slow down and rear-ended the motorcyclist, Johansson said. The sedan fled the scene after the crash.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition as of Saturday morning, according to Johansson.
No other details were immediately available.
Motorcyclists have all the protection of pedestrians on the roadway. Give them some consideration.
