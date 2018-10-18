LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified the motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in east Las Vegas Thursday morning.
Robert William Davis, 43, was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff. The cause and manner of Davis's death was still being investigated by the coroner.
Las Vegas Metro police responded to the crash on the 300 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart at 11:55 a.m.
Captain Nick Farese said a Dodge Dart driven by 22-year-old Destinee Miles made a left turn on Nellis Boulevard without yielding to oncoming traffic. Davis was traveling northbound on Nellis Boulevard when he was struck by Miles, which caused Davis's motorcycle to overturn.
Miles remained on scene and was cooperative with police, Farese said. No other information was immediately available.
This is the 112th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction.
