LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a motorcyclist who died after a deadly crash near the Silverton Casino on Oct. 12.
Ernest Swymmes, 52, died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner. Swymmes's death was ruled as an accident and he was from Las Vegas.
The crash was reported at 4:34 p.m. on Blue Diamond Road near Cameron Street, south of the Silverton Casino, Las Vegas police said. The driver of a 2014 Lexus IS350, identified as 35-year-old Sirisack Phommachakr, tried to change lanes but didn't see Swymmes and hit him.
According to police, Swymmes's motorcycle, a 2008 Harley Davidson Road Glide, landed on its side and Swymmes was ejected from his bike. He was then run over by a 2001 GMC Yukon, which was being driven by 61-year-old Michael Hanson.
Hanson and Phommachakr stopped and tried to help Swymmes, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead the scene, police said. Both drivers were cooperative with police and impairment was not suspected.
Las Vegas police said it was unknown if charges would be filed and the department needed to investigate further.
This was the 110th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police's jurisdiction for 2018.
(1) comment
Motorcycling in this town is so dangerous. How do they live so long ?
