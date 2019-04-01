LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a block wall early Friday morning in the south valley, police said.
Police were called to South Valley View Boulevard and West Starr Avenue at 12:37 a.m. The rider of a Yamaha R6, identified by the coroner as Ishmel Evans, 24, was heading west on Starr Avenue, went off the road and hit the block wall along Valley View, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Evans was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where he died from his injuries, police said.
The coroner determined Evans died from blunt force injuries and his death was ruled as an accident.
It was the 26th fatal crash in Metro Police's jurisdiction in 2019.
