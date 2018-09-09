NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist died after crashing into building Saturday night.
According to police, dispatchers received a call from a security guard just after 10 p.m. about a motorcyclist who crashed on the 4100 block of Industrial Center Drive, near North Pecos and East Alexander roads. When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Pedro Pablo Martinez, behind a business complex.
Medical personnel arrived and declared he had died at the scene, police said. A medical investigation showed Martinez had been driving behind the business complex recklessly, lost control and crashed into one of the buildings. Police do not suspect impairment played a role.
BREAKING- The NLVPD is investigating a fatal single vehicle (motorcycle) accident in the 4100 block of Industrial Center Drive. NLVPD PIO enroute.— NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 9, 2018
North Las Vegas police said they believe Martinez was not alone, as multiple tire tracks were discovered at the scene. Police are working to determine if the tracks are old or new.
Anyone with any information in regards to this crash is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 to help officers determine if anyone else had been at the scene before the crash and why. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
This was the 18th traffic-related fatal under NLVPD's jurisdiction for 2018.
The motorcycle fatality rate in Las Vegas is nothing short of frightening. Seems like every time we turn on the first report, somebody else was lost. Most of it related to a new breed of riders with no actual riding background whatsoever. And the foolish notion that high speed motorcycle operation is easy. Then, with modern in store financing and only a valid ID card, almost anybody can be out the door with the fastest street rocket technology has ever devised. With these 3 ingredients, the formula for calamity is complete. And for many the end comes quick, then the parents, spouse and all the friends get the word that they are gone. Suggestion: If nothing else operate a new bike by this creed: Slow impact motorcycle crashes are at least survivable. High speed impact is not.
