LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a crash with a school bus in the east valley Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus on Palm Street and East Russell Road. Students were on the bus at the time of the crash, said Public Information Officer Misael Parra.
No injuries were reported aboard the school bus. The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Parra said.
Russell Road was closed while officers responded. Roadways have since opened, Parra said.
