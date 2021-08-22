LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died more than two weeks after he was in a crash on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.
Midday on Aug. 5, police were called to the crash on Las Vegas Boulevard near Bob Stupak Avenue. Evidence showed a 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling north on the Strip while a 2019 BMW R1250GS motorcycle operator was "riding recklessly just prior to the collision," police said.
The Nissan was turning left into the Strat hotel's valet when the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the Nissan, sending the rider to the ground. He was then taken to University Medical Center.
The Clark County Coroner's Office notified the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Aug. 21 that the rider had died from his injuries.
The 43-year-old's death marked the 84th traffic-related fatality for the department in 2021. His identity will be released after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.