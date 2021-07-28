Las Vegas Metro police car generic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the central valley on Wednesday morning.

Rainbow Boulevard was shut down southbound at Tara Avenue, between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road, and has since reopened.

The crash took place around 9:37 a.m. on July 28. Evidence, witnesses and surveillance video showed the motorcycle traveling south on Rainbow at a "high rate of speed" as a southbound car attempted to turn left from Rainbow onto Tara Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

The car began to turn left as the motorcycle approached, and the motorcycle collided with the front of the car, police said. The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist's identity and details of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending routine notification of kin.

The death marks the 74th traffic-related fatality for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police jurisdiction in 2021. 

