LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Monday near Lake Mead.

In a release, troopers said about 7:20 p.m. on May 20, a person on a 2012 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle was driving north on Northshore Road near mile marker 34. 

The motorcycle drifted into a steep embankment to a natural wash and the rider was ejected. The rider died on scene, NHP said. 

This was the Southern Command's 16th fatal crash resulting in 17 fatalities in 2019. 

