LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a deadly crash involving an off-duty police officer in the far southwest valley on Saturday afternoon.
According to police records, officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded about 2:16 p.m. to the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and Mountains Edge Parkway.
Metro Lt. Richard Meyers confirmed the crash involved a fatality, but said Nevada Highway Patrol was handling the investigation.
In a statement, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said a Honda was driving eastbound on Mountains Edge Parkway at the Buffalo Drive intersection in the left turn lane. A Honda sports bike was westbound on Mountains Edge, going straight.
The car made a left turn on what's believed to be a blinking yellow light and collided with the motorcycle. The rider, a 35-year-old from Las Vegas, was thrown from the bike and died on scene, Buratczuk said.
The driver, identified as an off-duty Metro police officer, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the motorcyclist was speeding, but that no one was impaired, Buratczuk said.
The intersection was closed in all directions while authorities investigated.
