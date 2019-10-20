LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the northeast valley on Sunday night, police said.
According to Lt. Brian Boxler of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 to the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Sandy Lane.
The crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle, Boxler said. It appeared through investigation the motorcyclist was riding eastbound on Lake Mead when it struck a sedan turning left onto Lake Mead from Mirabel Street.
It was not immediately clear how the third vehicle was involved.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead, Boxler said.
As of 9:30 p.m., police were still on scene investigating and nearby roads were closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
