LVMPD (File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 33-year-old motorcyclist died days after being in a crash in the central valley.

On Nov. 13 about 3 p.m., police responded to the crash at Maryland Parkway and Vegas Valley Drive. 

Police said a 2015 Kawasaki Racer was traveling northbound on Maryland, approaching the intersection on a green traffic signal. A silver 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 was trying to turn left on a flashing yellow arrow when mid-turn, the truck entered the motorcycle's path. 

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital where police said he died on Nov. 19. The driver of the Ram stayed on scene and was not impaired.

The man's death was the 127th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.

