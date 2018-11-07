HENDERSON, NEV. (FOX5) -- Authorities said a motorcyclist who crashed on Monday night on U.S. 95 in Henderson on Monday died the next day.
Mark Jones, 35, was involved in the crash with his 2019 BMW sport bike about 5:19 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Jones and a driver in a 2004 Acura were driving north on the 95 at College Drive with the Jones behind the car, according to a statement from Nevada Highway Patrol. The Acura attempted to change lanes and went back to the original lane, causing Jones to hit the back of the Acura.
NHP said Jones and his motorcycle went off the roadway into the dirt shoulder and was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical-level injuries.
Police were informed on Tuesday that Jones had died of his injuries.
This was NHP Southern Command's 56th fatal crash of 2018, resulting in the 68th fatality.
