LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but later died early Friday morning after a crash with a sedan in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the crash at about 1 a.m. June 28 in the area of Cactus Avenue and Verona Wood Street.
LVMPD said a 2017 Acura TLX was traveling west on Cactus east of Verona Wood while the 2016 Yamaha R6 motorcycle was following behind.
Police said the Yamaha accelerated and hit the rear of the Acura. The impact made the Yamaha overturn and eject the motorcyclist into the roadway.
The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old male from Las Vegas, was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man died at the hospital.
The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification to the family.
The driver of the Acura, identified by police as 19-year-old Irene Beltran, was uninjured and did not show signs of impairment.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor, police said.
The area surrounding the crash scene was blocked for several hours while police investigated. Police said roads reopened at about 6:30 a.m.
The death marked the 55th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2019 and remains under investigation.
