LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash late Friday night just south of Tropicana Avenue near I-15.
According to Las Vegas police, on Oct. 8, 2021, at approximately 11:29 p.m. on Frank Sinatra Drive south of Tropicana Avenue, a Mazda that was traveling northbound on Frank Sinatra Drive crossed into the travel lanes of a southbound motorcycle, causing a collision.
Police said the Mazda failed to maintain its travel lane when it crossed into southbound travel lanes. The 23-year-old female driver of the Mazda did not display any signs of impairment, according to police.
The driver of the Mazda was transported to UMC Trauma for further medical treatment.
The 48-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
The motorcyclist’s death marks the 108th traffic-related death for the LVMPD in 2021.
The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.
