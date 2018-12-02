LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died after crashing into a car Sunday morning.
According to NHP, the motorcyclist crashed on Interstate-15 near the Charleston Boulevard exit at around 11:15 a.m.
Trooper Travis Smaka said the man on the motorcycle rear-ended a passenger vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at UMC Trauma.
All northbound traffic on the I-15 was being diverted off the highway at Sahara Avenue, NHP said. Lanes reopened about 3 p.m.
#TrafficAlert Injury crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle on IR15 northbound south of Charleston Blvd. All northbound traffic being diverted off the highway at Sahara. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 2, 2018
The @NHPSouthernComm continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle along Northbound I-15 at Sahara. All Lanes closed and traffic being forced off at Sahara. Ugly delays back to Flamingo pic.twitter.com/AdlZPvc0sb— Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) December 2, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.