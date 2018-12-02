Motorcyclist critical I15

Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was in critical condition after crashing on I-15 near Charleston on Dec. 2, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died after crashing into a car Sunday morning.

According to NHP, the motorcyclist crashed on Interstate-15 near the Charleston Boulevard exit at around 11:15 a.m.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the man on the motorcycle rear-ended a passenger vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle. 

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at UMC Trauma. 

All northbound traffic on the I-15 was being diverted off the highway at Sahara Avenue, NHP said. Lanes reopened about 3 p.m.

