LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist died after a crash north of downtown on Tuesday night.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the intersection of Washington Avenue and 21st Street, according to Lt. David Gordon of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The motorcyclist was traveling west on Washington and crashed into a vehicle pulling out from northbound 21st Street, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they died.
Roads in the area were expected to be closed while police investigate.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.