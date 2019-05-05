LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the east valley on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Rappahanock Street and East Hacienda Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard, about 11:42 a.m., Metro Police Lt. Chris Holmes said.
In a press statement, police said a 2015 Kia Sorento was driving southbound on Rappahanock, while a 2001 Yamaha RI motorcycle was driving westbound at Hacienda.
The Kia turned right onto Hacienda, and the left front of the motorcycle hit the right rear of the car, police said.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike. The rider, a 48-year-old, was taken to Sunrise Hospital where they died.
The driver of the vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital, with minor injuries.
This was the 42nd traffic-related fatality in 2019 for Metro.
