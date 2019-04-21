LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash in the northwest valley on Sunday, police said.
Officers responded about 6:15 p.m. on April 21 to West Lake Mead Boulevard at Lirio Way, near Jones Boulevard.
A Nissan driven by a man in his 20s failed to yield while making a left turn onto Lirio Way, and a motorcyclist crashed into the Nissan, Metro police spokesman Lt. Mike Welch said.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was thrown from his motorcycle over a wall into an apartment complex, police said.
The rider was declared dead on scene.
Police believe the motorcyclist was speeding.
At the scene, Metro Lt. Greg Munson said this was the department's 36th fatal crash of the year, and the 7th involving a motorcycle.
No other details were immediately available. Roads in the area were closed while officers investigated the crash.
