LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is dead after a crash while riding on his motorcycle early Sunday morning in the northwest valley.
The crash happened on Dec. 5 around 5:23 a.m. and involved a car and motorcycle at Rancho Drive and W. Craig Road.
According to police, a Suzuki GSX-R 600 was traveling westbound on Craig Road and was approaching the intersection with Rancho. A Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on Rancho and was approaching the intersection with Craig.
The Suzuki entered the intersection against a solid red light and crashed with the Ford, according to police.
The 33-year-old male rider of the Suzuki was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release his identity pending notification of kin.
The driver of the Ford did not suffer any injuries. They remained on scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.
This crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.