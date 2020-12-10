LAS VEGSA (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car late Thursday morning.
On Dec. 10 around 11:38 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan police received a call about a crash near Sahara Avenue and Monte Cristo Way involving a motorcycle and a red Honda.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at University Medical Center Trauma. The Clark County Coroner's office is expected to release the identity of the motorcyclist pending notification of next of kin.
Sahara Avenue traffic is closed between Tenaya and Monte Cristo Way. Expect delays as this investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
