LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car Friday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were investigating the crash near Bermuda Road and Windmill Lane around 4:27 p.m. on Dec. 25.
LVMPD Lt. Bret Ficklin provided an update to media on Friday night.
The motorcycle driver clipped the right rear side of a van while attempting to change lanes, Ficklin said. Excessive speed appears to be a factor on the motorcycle driver's part, police say.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.
The driver of the van, a 36-year-old man, remained on scene and no impairment is suspected, Ficklin said.
Bermuda from Warm Springs to Windmill Road and Robindale Road were closed to traffic in all directions Friday night.
The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.