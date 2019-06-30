LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries in an east valley crash on Sunday.
Officers responded to the area of Los Feliz Street and Alto Avenue, near Sunrise Mountain High School, on June 30 at 3:30 p.m.
A motorcyclist apparently went down in the roadway due to gravel in the road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Chris Holmes.
The rider, a man, was taken to University Medical Center. Police crews were expected to be on scene through the afternoon.
Check back for updates.
