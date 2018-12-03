LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police shut down the intersection of Hualapai Way and Russell Road Monday after a crash involving a car and motorcycle, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Officers were called to the scene at 1:53 p.m. They found the motorcyclist lying on the ground. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with critical injuries.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
