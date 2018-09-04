A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Monday evening, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Officers responded to the scene at 10:16 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard and Gary Avenue, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a black 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching the uncontrolled intersection with Gary Avenue, in the left of three marked travel lanes when a blue 2013 Ford Fiesta was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard, at the intersection with Gary Avenue, in the left turn lane. The Ford attempted to make a left turn and was struck by the Harley Davidson.
The rider of the Harley Davidson, a 47-year-old man, was ejected from the motorcycle, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.
An investigation is ongoing.
