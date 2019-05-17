Lake Mead and Buffalo

Police shut down Lake Mead Boulevard between Buffalo Drive and Tenaya Way in both directions Friday.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police shut down Lake Mead Boulevard between Buffalo Drive and Tenaya Way in both directions after a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported at 1:42 p.m. Police said the motorcycle, heading west on Lake Mead Boulevard when it hit the back of a Volkswagen sedan, police said. Impairment was not suspected and the Volkswagen driver was cooperative and remained on the scene. 

Traffic was diverted and delayed in the area.

