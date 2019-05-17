LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police shut down Lake Mead Boulevard between Buffalo Drive and Tenaya Way in both directions after a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The crash was reported at 1:42 p.m. Police said the motorcycle, heading west on Lake Mead Boulevard when it hit the back of a Volkswagen sedan, police said. Impairment was not suspected and the Volkswagen driver was cooperative and remained on the scene.
Traffic was diverted and delayed in the area.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
