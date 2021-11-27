LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 29-year-old motorcycle driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Saturday night.
Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed on Charleston Boulevard near Durango Drive are closed as police respond.
According to Las Vegas police, on Nov. 27 around 2:06 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling west on Charleston approaching the intersection with Heavenly Hills Court. A Dodge made a left turn across the motorcycle's travel path, police said.
The Dodge rotated and crashed with a Kia that was stopped at the entrance to a gas station, police said.
The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma, where he remains in serious condition, police said.
The driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Kia sustained no injuries, police said.
The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter at 6:05 p.m. that both directions of Charleston Boulevard were closed between Durango and Heavenly Hills Court.
Drivers are advised to plan other routes.
#FASTALERT 6:03 PM, Nov 27 2021Crash,Charleston Blvd remains Closed both directions, Durango Dr thru Heavenly Hills Ct (West of Cimarron)Plan other routes.— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 28, 2021
Further information about the crash was not immediately provided when requested from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Check back for updates.
