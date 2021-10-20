LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 26-year-old motorcyclist is in the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon.
On Oct. 20, around 12:49 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to a crash involving a single motorcycle on Sky Pointe Drive under the Elkhorn Drive overpass.
Police said a 2020 Yamaha R1 was traveling northbound on Sky Pointe, approaching the Elkhorn overpass in the right of two northbound travel lanes. The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, striking the center median, police said.
The motorcyclist entered southbound travel lanes, went off the road to the left and crashed with a water main. The rider was transported to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit, where he remains in critical condition, police said.
This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.