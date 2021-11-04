LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in West Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the crash was initially reported about 3 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Vegas Drive and Peter Buol Drive, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling west on Vegas, approaching the intersection, while a 2016 Yamaha XSR900 was traveling southbound on Peter Buol.
Police said the 26-year-old motorcyclist drove into the intersection, causing the motorcycle to hit the front of the truck. The rider was thrown into the road. He was then taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Dodge, a 42-year-old man, stayed on scene.
The rider's death marked the 121st traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
