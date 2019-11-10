NHP

(FOX5 File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Sunday night near Laughlin.

Trooper Travis Smaka said at about 5 p.m. on Nov. 10, a motorcycle rider crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle head-on.

The motorcyclist was confirmed to have died. It wasn't yet known if the person(s) in the car were injured.

Westbound S.R. 163 (Laughlin Highway) was expected to be closed for four-five hours, Smaka said.

Drivers heading to Las Vegas can instead go east through Kingman, Ariz.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.