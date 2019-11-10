LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Sunday night near Laughlin.
Trooper Travis Smaka said at about 5 p.m. on Nov. 10, a motorcycle rider crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a vehicle head-on.
The motorcyclist was confirmed to have died. It wasn't yet known if the person(s) in the car were injured.
Westbound S.R. 163 (Laughlin Highway) was expected to be closed for four-five hours, Smaka said.
Drivers heading to Las Vegas can instead go east through Kingman, Ariz.
