Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man died after a crash in the northwest valley on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened between the motorcyclist and a vehicle about 12:30 p.m. at West Alexander Road and North Buffalo Drive. Police sent notice of the rider's death a few hours later in a tweet.
As the weather gets nicer, more motorcyclists will be on the roadways. Please raise your awareness levels to them, look before making lefts turns, right turns or lane changes. LVMPD Fatal detectives are investigating our 96th traffic related fatality at Buffalo and Alexander. pic.twitter.com/nQBbq6C44B— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) September 9, 2018
In a release, police said an 80-year-old woman driving a 1997 Saturn made a left turn onto Alexander Road and was struck by a 63-year-old man on a green 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The rider was taken to UMC Trauma where he later died. The woman was taken to Mountain View Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries, police said.
Roads in the area were closed while police investigated.
This was Metro police's 96th traffic-related fatality of 2018.
