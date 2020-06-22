HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 27-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash on Boulder Highway on Sunday night.
Henderson police responded a crash around 5:30 p.m. on June 21, near the intersection of North Boulder Highway and Lowery Street. Officers found that a GMC pickup and silver 2003 Aprilla sports bike had crashed.
Officers were able to gather that the motorcycle rider was traveling Northbound on Boulder Highway towards Lowery Street . The pickup was attempting a left turn from Southbound Boulder Highway onto Lowery Street and struck the motorcycle, police said.
The man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck stayed on scene and was cooperative with the investigation, and showed no signs of impairment.
Once next of kin is notified, the Clark County Coroner's officer will release the identity of the man on the motorcycle.
Sunday night's crash was the second fatality in Henderson's jurisdiction of 2020.
