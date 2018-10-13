LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a man died after a crash on U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway on Saturday evening.
Authorities responded just after 5:30 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes before Boulder Highway. The unidentified rider was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.
Buratczuk said a white Ford Escape was driving southbound on U.S. 95 when for unknown reasons, the hood became unlatched and opened, blocking the driver's view.
As the driver slowed, the motorcyclist, behind the Ford "attempted to slow down and investigators believe the rider laid the motorcycle down to avoid striking the rear of the Ford."
The rider was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he died.
Traffic in the area was restricted. Expect delays.
The man will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
