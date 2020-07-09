LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and car.
The crash occurred around 10:07 a.m. at Fremont and North Bruce Streets. According to LVMPD, a Buick entered the intersection on a green light and was struck by a motorcycle that entered the intersection on a red signal. The force of the collision caused the motorcyclist to separate from the motorcycle.
Both drivers were transported to UMC Trauma. The driver of the Buick sustained minor injuries.
The motorcyclist succumbed to injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased. His identity will be released by the Clark County coroner's office.
This is LVMPD's 47th traffic fatality in 2020.
Blue car 🚙 gotta be a kolored ride ! Probably hitting the Phillies blunt,heading out for steel reserve! Bad area to motorcycle ride ,shady part of town!
