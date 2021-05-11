LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The boyfriend of Amari Nicholson's mother, 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes, has been arrested in the boy's disappearance.
Tayler Nicholson told FOX5 on Tuesday regarding Rhodes, "He killed my baby. He just confessed. I'm with Metro now. Will speak with I'm done."
Two-year-old Amari Nicholson was reported missing from the Emerald Suites on Paradise Road on May 5.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Rhodes' arrest on Tuesday afternoon. Lt. Richard Meyers said the missing persons case was now a homicide investigation.
"During the course of the investigation, it became clear that the circumstances were suspicious," Meyers said. "As the investigation progressed, it became very clear to us that Terrell Rhodes was our suspect."
Meyers said during his arrest, Rhodes "chose to fight with police officers, and during the course of that fight, was briefly able to retrieve an officer's firearm."
The incident was deescalated, Meyers said, and Rhodes was transported to the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. He's expected in court on Wednesday morning.
Meyers said there will be additional charges.
Las Vegas police did not allow media to ask questions. It was not immediately known if Amari Nicholson's body had been found.
Meyers urged anyone with information on the case, which remains open and active, to contact CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
This was sadly predictable. My question is: what part did the mother play in all this? Her story is questionable, in my opinion.
