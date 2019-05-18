LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother and her son graduated from University of Nevada, Las Vegas together on Saturday.
Gloria Flores graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology, while her son Michael graduated with a master's degree in urban leadership.
Gloria started her education about 25 years ago, but said that being a single mom put classes on the back burner.
"I don’t see it at all as a sacrifice. As parents you do what you have to do ... this is amazing," she said.
Michael said he was grateful for his mother, and that he was proud of her for never giving up.
Both were awarded their degrees at UNLV's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 18.
