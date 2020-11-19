UPDATE: The mother charged with the death of their 1-year-old son in a reckless driving incident received a sentencing of 6 to 20 years in prison.
Clark County District Court Judge Douglas Herndon gave the stipulated sentencing on Thursday.
ORIGINAL STORY (SEPT. 30): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother and father pleaded guilty in the death of their infant son after the two reportedly raced home, resulting in a crash that killed the boy and hurt two other people.
Lauren Prescia, 24, and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, 23, were charged in the death of 1-year-old Royce Jones after the crash at Rampart and Lake Mead on July 12.
On Sept. 25, Prescia pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, both felonies. Hubbard-Jones pleaded guilty to reckless driving, also a felony.
The pair had previously been charged with second-degree murder. In September, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that murder charges could not be filed in DUI cases that result in death.
According to an arrest report, Prescia was driving 121 mph when the crash occurred. Police noted Prescia had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol at the time of the crash.
Hubbard-Jones told police that Prescia said she would beat him home and sped off before the crash. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police determined the two were racing home.
Police said the "extreme speeds and driving behaviors were indicative of a speed contest between the two parents of the deceased juvenile."
"I do not know what else we can do to stop people from making the potentially deadly choice to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said after his office filed murder charges against the pair. "I am at a loss as to why a person would have such disregard for their own child’s safety. As I have said repeatedly, if you choose to drink and drive, and your behavior causes the death of another person, you will be charged accordingly.”
Both are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12.
Good! I hope the judge throws the book at these two losers!
I agree, and hopefully it deters people from making the same mistake. Our roads are dangerous enough.
