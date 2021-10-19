LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police arrested a man in a deadly shooting earlier this month.
Derrick Allen, 38, is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge in the death of Michell Armstrong.
According to his arrest report, a woman called 911 from a Henderson home on Oct. 6 about another woman shot in the head who was unresponsive. Emergency personnel arrived and determined Armstrong was dead on scene.
The caller told police Armstrong didn't live at the home, but her son, Allen, would let her stay there sometimes. She said Armstrong had a violent history with her son. While police didn't specify the nature of their relationship, social media accounts indicate the two were romantically linked.
She told police what happened when the shooting occurred, saying two others were at the home. The other two left the home following the shooting, and her son left on foot. Video surveillance later corroborated her story, police said. At the home, police found an empty gun holster in Allen's room.
Police said Armstrong was shot in the head and through the hand, a defensive wound, leading to her death being ruled as homicide.
Police interviewed the two others from the scene. One of them told police they were outside and didn't hear the shooting, while the other person said they heard the suspect and victim arguing, then the gunshot, then Allen repeating Armstrong's name.
Allen was located by police the following day and was arrested. According to his report, he asked for a lawyer once in custody. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 23.
