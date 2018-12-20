HENDERSON -- A mother of four from Henderson is missing. Alexandra Tercero, 26, hasn't been seen since last week.
Henderson Police confirmed they are investigating, but wouldn't comment any further because it's an open investigation.
FOX5 sat down with Tercero's mother, Lisa Coleman, who said her daughter went out Dec. 12 on the Strip with two men she met earlier that week. Tercero contacted her mom and sister the following night -- saying she was getting ready to come home -- but she never did.
Coleman said a few hours later Tercero was sending messages to her friends asking for help.
"She didn't feel safe. She felt like she was slipped something in her drink. She was scared."
The next day, Colemen said she continued to call her daughter's phone until a man answered and said Tercero would be home within the hour. That never happened.
It wasn't until Saturday when Coleman talked to her daughter again because one of the kids was hurt and needed to go to the hospital.
"My daughter started texting me for about a two-hour period asking about her daughter -- but then telling me she was scared ... mom these people won't let me go," she said.
Coleman says she doesn't know why Tercero met up with those two men in the first place.
"I don't believe she is free to leave," Coleman said. "I know that she was really excited for the holidays."
Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact Henderson Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.