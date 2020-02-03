LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas woman who was facing charges in the death of her baby was transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody last week, the department confirmed.
Adriana Hernandez-Acala was facing multiple charges, including three counts of child abuse and neglect, as well as destroying or concealing evidence.
ICE spokesperson Yasmeen O'Keefe said in an email Hernandez-Acala was an "illegally present Mexican national" now facing immigration proceedings. She's being held in ICE custody at the Henderson Detention Center.
Hernandez-Acala was arrested by North Las Vegas Police with her husband Raul Ramos after their infant boy was found dead in a dumpster on Jan. 19.
The baby was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 3-month-old Jessie Ramos. His cause and manner of death was still pending.
Last week, both suspects were released from jail after a court appearance.
The D.A. asked the judge for 90 additional days to file a criminal complaint against Ramos and Hernandez awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports, North Las Vegas Justice Court officials said.
D.A. Steve Wolfson said his office is looking for sufficient evidence before moving forward with prosecution.
"Any homicide case is a serious case of course, but especially a case involving the death of a child, but at the same time this case is no different from any other case," Wolfson said. "We have to have sufficient evidence to move forward. At this time, we felt we needed additional investigation so we've asked for more information we hope to get it in the near future.
"Once we have that information we'll be in a position to determine whether to file charges," Wolfson said.
Ramos and Hernandez both face charges of child neglect or abuse and destroying or concealing evidence after their baby was found in a dumpster in the 2500 block of Carroll Street Jan. 19.
According to an arrest report, Ramos and Hernandez were both high on meth when the baby died and put him in a dumpster for fear of being arrested.
The two were expected in North Las Vegas court on April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.