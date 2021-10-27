LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tayler Nicholson, the Las Vegas mother whose boyfriend was charged in the killing of her 2-year-old son this spring, had her prostitution case dismissed on Wednesday.
Nicholson, 21, was arrested in June on three charges of soliciting or engaging in prostitution and possessing a deadly weapon.
According to her June arrest report, Nicholson was met by undercover officers at MGM Grand. They made conversation and the officers bought her a drink. During their conversation, they discussed an exchange of money for her sexual services, the report read. While walking to the hotel room with three undercover officers, an officer identified himself and placed her under arrest.
The report stated her purse contained condoms and brass knuckles.
In a court hearing Wednesday, Nicholson waived her constitutional right to a trial. She plead no contest on counts one and two, solicitation of prostitution and carrying a concealed weapon in violation of the Clark County code. The judge credited her for time served.
Counts three and four were dismissed. She waived her right to an appeal.
Nicholson is the mother of Amari Nicholson, who was reported missing in May while she was out of town. Her son was later found dead near the Strip. Her boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, was the sole suspect charged with murder in the boy's death.
In June, prosecutors said they would not pursue the death penalty against Rhodes.
