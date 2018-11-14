A Las Vegas mother broke her silence a day after her son was shot to death outside of a North Las Vegas convenience store.
"You can't describe my pain," Sydney Harris said. "Someone took my child from me."
Through her grief, Harris told FOX5 she believes her son was killed over a girl.
“It wasn’t a fight or a gun war. It was over a girl,” Harris said.
Harris’ son Lamadre died after someone shot him multiple times in front of a convenience store near Centennial Parkway and 5th Street. Harris died at University Medical Center.
Harris did not disclose how she knew the circumstances surrounding her son’s death but said the Legacy High School junior previously got into fights about girls.
"[Guys] didn’t like him because he was coming to get your girl.”
North Las Vegas Police could not confirm Harris claims, but told FOX5 someone shot her son multiple times then took off.
As of Wednesday, North Las Vegas Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the case. Police said the shooting was targeted although they did not disclose a motive.
